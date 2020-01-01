Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Coronavirus: FCA Announces Plan to Provide Meals for Children in Need

Efforts by players in the automotive sector continue to multiply in the current battle against the spread of the coronavirus. Ford, General Motors (GM), Tesla, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) are among the American brands mobilizing to help all sectors, this in addition to other automakers that are also contributing in one way or another.

At FCA, the latest initiative announced includes providing one million meals for children. The company had previously committed to producing masks for first responders and health care workers. It is now extending its assistance where it is needed, with charities providing food services to children on forced leave from school.

“There has never been a more important moment to help children and their families with vital needs in our communities than during this time of great uncertainty.”

- Mike Manley, FCA CEO

FCA will work in partnership with non-profit organizations and foundations that provide food for children until they’re able to return to school. In certain regions many families rely on school meals to make ends meet.

FCA will help provide more than one million meals to school-aged children in the communities surrounding its major manufacturing plants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The program will then be expanded nationally in the United States, Canada and Mexico to support similar relief efforts for children who would normally have access to school meal services.

As well, in addition to the masks that will be produced, FCA is now investing technical, logistical and manufacturing resources in the production of medical and personal protective equipment (PPEs).

"In this time of need, we have focused our resources on actions that we can implement quickly and that will have the greatest impact, as we did in Italy from the very beginning of the emergency," added Mr. Manley.

