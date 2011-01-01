Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

FCA Files Trademark for Dakota Name

Rumours have been circulating for years that the Dakota nameplate is set to return to the FCA Group lineup of pickups. Recently, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took a step that only stoked those rumours furthers, as the company filed a trademark request for the Dakota name with the U.S. patent office. The request was made on April 29.

The filing was unearthed by Motor Trend magazine.

We’ve mentioned before that these types of trademark filings don’t necessarily mean the company filing is on the verge of producing a vehicle carrying the name. Automakers routinely make these requests simply to keep a name under their control. In the case of the Dakota there’s another possible reason for the filing: the Mopar division still sells components for older-generation Dakota trucks, so this could in itself explain the filing.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Still, it’s not out of the question a reborn Dakota could be among us soon. A number of FCA’s rivals have been successful in introducing midsize pickups into the market, including Chevrolet and Toyota but also Ford and Nissan. FCA itself actually now has a midsize truck in its product offering, the Jeep Gladiator.

Jeep Gladiator
Photo: FCA
Jeep Gladiator

It’s worth remembering that in its final years, the Dakota was sold under the Ram banner. And in any case, given the pricing attached to the Gladiator, there’s room for a more affordable midsize truck in the company’s lineup.

Mike Manley, head of the FCA Group, has in the past alluded to a new midsize pickup that would complement the Jeep Gladiator. Given the profit margins companies enjoy with these products, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a new Dakota hit the market at some point.

Stay tuned.

2010 Dodge Dakota
Photo: FCA
2010 Dodge Dakota

You May Also Like

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Accessory

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Ac...

FCA announced it will recall over 37,500 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks for a faulty accessory. A bed step installed on the rear of the chassis co...

FCA Recalls Nearly 700,000 Trucks over Tailgate Issue, Including 220,000 in Canada

FCA Recalls Nearly 700,000 Trucks over Tailgate Issue, In...

FCA is recalling around 700,000 pickup trucks, including 220,000 in Canada. The locking mechanism of the trucks’ tailgate could fail and cause the gate to fa...

Coming to Dealerships Near You: Ever More Expensive Pickups

Coming to Dealerships Near You: Ever More Expensive Pickups

Prices of full-size pickup trucks –and automakers’ profit margins on them - continue to climb in North America. Is there an end in sight? Some analysts think...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
FCA Posts $1.8 billion USD Loss in 2020 Q1
Article
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
Article
Mahindra dealership in India
Number of Vehicles Sold in India in April: 0
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 