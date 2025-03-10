Ram 1500 TRX Could Return in 2026 Toting a V8

The Ram 1500 TRX (pronounced T-Rex) caused a sensation when it was introduced to the market at the turn of the 2020s with its muscular styling and capabilities, and especially its thunderous 6.2L supercharged V8 engine delivering 702 hp.

But with electrification proceeding apace, most expected the model to last just a few years - and indeed, it bowed out last year. However, you may have heard of a changing of the guard at the head of Stellantis in recent months, not to mention a much different political context in the U.S.

And in keeping with our times, rumours began to circulate last week about the TRX’s return, this in the wake of speculation regarding Ram's return to the NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) truck series.

Sportsnaut was the first to report on the possibility, but at the beginning of this week, the rumour gained momentum. Indeed, Mopar Insiders cited sources that confirm the TRX's revival, with a Hemi V8 engine.

The Ram 1500 TRX, rear | Photo: Ram

For the Ram 1500, this would be a return to the V8 engine, which was eliminated with the pickup’s redesign for 2025, in favour of the 3.0L twin-turbo inline-6 Hurricane engine. The latter is powerful in the HO (High Output) configuration with 540 hp, but we’re still short of a TRX engine.

Mopar Insiders reports that the V8 that would return could even be more powerful. Enthusiasts will also note that the 1500 range could also welcome the 5.7L and 6.4L Hemi V8 engines. All of this talk, as we alluded to, comes since Tim Kuniskis returned to the head of Ram last December.

This week, Auto123 will be in Arizona for a program with the Ram HD and we will have the opportunity to speak with the brand's managers. We should learn more about the company’s plans.