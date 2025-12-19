It's now official: Ram’s next midsize truck will be called the Dakota. That was confirmed yesterday by Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis during a media event attended by Auto123.

The automaker is bringing back an iconic nameplate that was abandoned in 2011, when Ram left the midsize pickup segment.

Ram Dakota to enter production in 2027

Although Ram had already confirmed its return to the midsize truck segment, the unveiling of the Dakota name solidifies the strategy. The model is scheduled to enter production in 2027 at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois.

True to North American market expectations, the new Dakota will feature body-on-frame architecture, an essential characteristic to compete with the segment’s leaders.

Multiple powertrains on the menu, including a plug-in hybrid

Ram plans to offer several powertrain options, most likely including:

- A traditional gasoline engine;

A traditional gasoline engine; - A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

This approach will allow Ram to distinguish itself in a segment where electrification remains limited, while meeting new requirements regarding fuel economy and emissions.

A starting price around $40,000 USD

Tim Kuniskis also hinted that the starting price for the Ram Dakota would be around $40,000. This is slightly higher than its current direct rivals—the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Tacoma—which start around $35,000.

That said, given the constant rise in new vehicle prices, the gap should narrow by the time the 2028 Ram Dakota arrives at dealerships.

The return of the Dakota name is an excellent marketing move. The name still enjoys strong brand recognition in North America, especially among loyal Ram buyers.

If Ram succeeds in delivering a robust, well-powered, and price-competitive product, the Dakota could quickly become a key player against the Tacoma and the Ranger—especially with a plug-in hybrid option, which is still rare in the segment.

