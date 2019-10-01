Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

FCA and Peugeot Discussing Possible Merger

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The FCA and PSA (Peugeot) groups are discussing a possible merger, according to a Wall Street Journal report

This past May, the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group entered into discussions with French automaker Renault regarding a possible merger. These discussions continued for weeks but ultimately the parties went their separate ways.

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that FCA is again looking into merging with a French automaker – but this time it’s the PSA Group, which includes Peugeot. A joint company consisting of the two automotive giants would be worth somewhere in the neighbourhood of $50 billion USD. At this early stage, of course, we know nothing of what form a merged company would take.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the likelihood is of a marriage of equals and a split of company shares. Peugeot’s chief executive Carlos Tavares would take the helm of the merged company, while FCA’S president John Elkann would retain the same position within the new entity.

No doubt there will be much more information and speculation to come regarding this possible merger of auto giants. Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Is Chrysler’s Existence in Peril?

Is Chrysler’s Existence in Peril?

With the merger of the PSA and FCA groups now official, the future of some brands suddenly appears less certain. And many eyes are turning first to Chrysler,...

FCA-PSA Merger: Stellantis Logo Unveiled

FCA-PSA Merger: Stellantis Logo Unveiled

The Stellantis company being created from the merger of Fiat-Chrysler and the PSA Group has unveiled its official logo. The final legal steps creating the ne...

Peugeot is still aiming for 2023 for a return to North America

Peugeot is still aiming for 2023 for a return to North Am...

Peugeot has confirmed its intentions to come back in North America by the year 2023. This second confirmation was judged necessary because of a rumor stating...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The 1990 Pontiac 6000, and the note
Man Gets to Buy 1990 Pontiac 6000 14 years af...
Article
Volkswagen ID.5 GTX
Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahea...
Article
Nissan Ariya
Nissan Wants 40 Percent of U.S. Sales to be A...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 