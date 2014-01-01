Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group is issuing a recall of close to 132,000 vehicles around the world to address an issue that could cause certain diesel-engine models to stall.

More specifically, the recall identifies certain 2014-2019 Ram 1500 trucks (Classic models in the case of the 2019 model-year) and 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with 3.0L engines. As well, some 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 sedans are affected, but these are all models sold outside of North America.

FCA explains that the magnetic material of a crankshaft position sensor wheel may become detached over time, cutting the signal and causing the engine to stall. The automaker says it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem, and that the issue only affects a very small percentage of the vehicles being recalled.

Dealerships will carry out a software update to ensure the engines keep running even if the signal from the sensor wheel is lost.

2015 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
Photo: Ram
2015 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

