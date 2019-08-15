FCA recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups

Last week we reported on FCA’s recall of 182,000 RAM 1500 trucks over a power-steering problem. Now, less than 10 days later, the company is issuing another service bulletin, this one affecting 882,000 vehicles in all (the total includes the earlier recalled vehicles).

The latest recall campaign actually concerns two separate issues. One has to do with a steering problem, the other with the brake pedal.

In the first case, around 660,000 2500 and 3500 RAM models from 2013 to 2017 model years are affected; they are vulnerable to a complete loss of steering power. The problem is related to an NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) investigation into a potentially faulty link connecting certain steering elements to the steering column.

"Once separation occurs, turning the steering wheel has no effect, and there is no way for the driver to control or maintain the direction of the vehicle." - NHTSA report

The steering issue has been found to be a factor in at least eight road accidents and one injury.

The second recall targets around 222,000 2019 RAM 1500 trucks. Dealerships will need to inspect the fasteners on their brake pedals, which could come loose if the driver pushes the pedal to the limit of the adjustment range.

Article by Auto123.com