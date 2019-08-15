Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

FCA recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups

Last week we reported on FCA’s recall of 182,000 RAM 1500 trucks over a power-steering problem. Now, less than 10 days later, the company is issuing another service bulletin, this one affecting 882,000 vehicles in all (the total includes the earlier recalled vehicles).

The latest recall campaign actually concerns two separate issues. One has to do with a steering problem, the other with the brake pedal.

In the first case, around 660,000 2500 and 3500 RAM models from 2013 to 2017 model years are affected; they are vulnerable to a complete loss of steering power. The problem is related to an NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) investigation into a potentially faulty link connecting certain steering elements to the steering column.

"Once separation occurs, turning the steering wheel has no effect, and there is no way for the driver to control or maintain the direction of the vehicle."

- NHTSA report

The steering issue has been found to be a factor in at least eight road accidents and one injury.   

The second recall targets around 222,000 2019 RAM 1500 trucks. Dealerships will need to inspect the fasteners on their brake pedals, which could come loose if the driver pushes the pedal to the limit of the adjustment range.

Consult our listing of pre-owned RAM trucks available in your region of Canada

Article by Auto123.com

You May Also Like

FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles is recalling close to 132,000 vehicles equipped with diesel engines around the world, including 22,079 in Canada. The company wants...

FCA Recalls Nearly 700,000 Trucks over Tailgate Issue, Including 220,000 in Canada

FCA Recalls Nearly 700,000 Trucks over Tailgate Issue, In...

FCA is recalling around 700,000 pickup trucks, including 220,000 in Canada. The locking mechanism of the trucks’ tailgate could fail and cause the gate to fa...

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Accessory

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Ac...

FCA announced it will recall over 37,500 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks for a faulty accessory. A bed step installed on the rear of the chassis co...

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Unveils 2022 GV70 SUV
Article
Ram Will Produce an Electric-Powered Pickup… ...
Article
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Mercedes-Benz Will Increase Stake in Aston Ma...
Article
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
