Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has announced it is recalling 34,334 Jeep Grand Cherokee Diesel models due to a potential engine problem that could raises the risk of fire. The recall includes 5,450 models in Canada.

Transport Canada explains on its website that “On certain vehicles equipped with a 3.0-L EcoDiesel engine, the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler could crack internally and leak. If this happens, a driver may notice a low coolant level or a heater that does not work properly.”

The risk is that should the EGR cooler crack, vaporized cooling liquid could enter the EGR system, potentially leading to an engine fire.

The problem affects 2014-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel models. FCA doesn’t specify how many reports of fires it is aware of, but it does say it does not know of any accidents or injuries resulting from the issue.

FCA Canada will advise affected owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to a dealership service centre to have the EGR cooler replaced. Technicians will then also inspect the intake manifold and replace it if required.