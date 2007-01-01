Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
FCA Recalls 188,249 Vehicles in Canada Over Airbag Covers

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group is recalling 1,137,627 vehicles in North America, including 188,249 in Canada, to replace driver’s side airbag covers. The company is aware of 14 reports of injury-causing incidents that could potentially be due to a defect with the covers.

Outside of the Canada, the recall affects 925,239 vehicles in the U.S., 24,139 in Mexico and another 66,120 in other markets.

As for the models targeted by the recall, they include 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro models as well as 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

The recall comes in the wake of an investigation carried out by FCA, which revealed that the vehicles identified are equipped with clips that could loosen and come undone over time. In the event of a collision that causes the driver’s side airbag to deploy, the clips could become projectiles able to cause harm.

The company stressed that there were no reports of injuries to passengers in the front or back row, and that the airbags have no connection to defunct manufacturer Takata.

The company will start sending notices to owners of vehicles affected by the recall next month.

2007 Dodge Nitro
