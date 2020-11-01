Honda is recalling more than 112,000 first-generation Ridgelines (2006-2014) in the United States, and close to 32,000 more in Canada, due to a problem with the gas tank. Take note that the campaign affects models that are located in colder regions of North America, where use of road salt leads to corrosion issues.

Honda Canada confirmed to us that in total, 31,908 owners across the country are having their Ridgelines recalled.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the area where the fuel tank mounting straps are located could corrode and separate from the rest of the chassis. If the fuel tank is no longer attached, damage from undercarriage impact could cause a fuel leak and possibly a fire.

The U.S. states affected by the recall are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Washington and Wisconsin. Salt used on the roads in the winter can build up on the rear frame and cause the corrosion described in the recall.

Photo: Honda 2012 Honda Ridgeline

To fix the problem, dealers will attach a reinforcement and apply an anti-corrosion solution. The U.S. recall states that if the vehicle is too damaged to be repaired, the dealer may offer to buy it back. Owners who have already paid to have the repairs done may be reimbursed. The exact procedure in Canada remains to be confirmed for the moment.

Honda notes that there have been no fires or injuries related to this issue. However, between November 2016 and November 2021, five complaints related to this defect were received from customers, though none of them involved fuel leaks.

Dealers were notified of the problem on June 17. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified beginning August 1.

To determine if your vehicle is damaged, you can always perform a visual inspection. Also, there may be a noise coming from that area of the vehicle when you are driving.