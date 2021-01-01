Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

FedEx Fleet Going All-Electric by 2040

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Add FedEx name to the growing list of companies committing to a transformation to electric mobility in the near future. And while we're not talking about an auto manufacturer here, the distribution giant is a major player when it comes to vehicles, with upwards of 200,000 of them on the road sporting the FedEx name.

FedEx's commitment ranges even more broadly. The company aims to become carbon neutral by 2040. To get there, it intends to invest more than $2 billion in three key areas: vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.

With respect to vehicles, the company's plan is to gradually electrify its entire fleet of vehicles used for parcel pick-up and delivery (PUD). In the first phase, 50 percent of the vehicles purchased by FedEx Express worldwide will be electric by 2025. By 2030, the proportion will rise to 100 percent, and as the conventional fleet is replaced, the company’s fleet will be fully zero-emission.

Of course, if the move to electrification picks up speed, FedEx could accelerate the pace. It’s already known that the company has signed an agreement with GM to receive an initial batch of 500 EV600 electric vans from that automaker’s new BrightDrop division as early as the end of this year.

All of this has to do with what the company does for ground transportation, of course. FedEx's other challenge is in the air, where its aircraft are still major sources of pollution.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

FedEx delivery vehicle
Photo: FedEx
FedEx delivery vehicle

You May Also Like

Porsche Looking at More Taycan Variants, Including a 2-Door Convertible Version

Porsche Looking at More Taycan Variants, Including a 2-Do...

Porsche’s Taycan product boss confirms that the automaker is not done conjuring up more variants of its successful new performance EV. The next couple of yea...

Porsche Taycan Gets Cross Turismo Version

Porsche Taycan Gets Cross Turismo Version

Porsche today rolled out the 2022 Taycan Cross Turismo edition of its popular new performance EV in a virtual presentation. Essentially this is the productio...

GM to Build Second EV Battery Plant in the U.S.

GM to Build Second EV Battery Plant in the U.S.

General Motors is about to announce a second battery plant that will operate within the United States. The American automotive giant and its partner LG Chem ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Recalls 75 Mustang Mach-E Models Over Ch...
Article
BMW M2 2021 (berline)
Petition Calls on BMW to Bring New M3 Wagon t...
Article
Land Rover Confirms Defender 130
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
Kia Makes the Carnival Minivan Official for North America
Kia Makes the Carnival Miniva...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 