Montreal, QC - Last Thursday evening, the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa made its first appearance in Quebec, at Ferrari’s Montreal dealership.

Ferrari first unveiled the new 849 Testarossa for the globe in September in Milan. A few weeks later, it landed in Quebec for the first time.

During an evening bringing together clients, friends and members of the automotive press, Gad Bitton, president and owner of the Ferrari Quebec dealership, lifted the veil on the 849 Testarossa after a brief speech.

Positioned as the replacement for the SF90, the 849 Testarossa is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces a breathtaking 830 hp. But there’s more - when the plug-in hybrid system, which includes three motors, is engaged, power can climb to a ridiculous 1,050 hp.

It takes the 849 Testarossa as little as 2.25 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill. The manufacturer announces a top speed of 330 km/h.

As you can see in the images, the model combines a red exterior with a blue interior.

A name inspired by the rich past of the Italian brand

The new model wasn’t alone in the spotlight on this evening. Given that its name pays homage to an iconic model from the brand’s past, Ferrari saw fit to bring along a 1980s-vintage Testarossa, parked outside the dealership and catching the eye of passersby and visitors.

Among the guests present at the evening was Patrice Brisebois, former hockey player for the Montreal Canadiens and a race driver in the Ferrari Challenge series.

Buyers and collectors interested in this new addition to the Ferrari catalog can already order it from the dealership.

