Ferrari Unveils 1036-hp 2027 849 Testarossa

Ferrari is reviving one of its most famous names, Testarossa, but it would be hard to categorize the 2027 849 Testarossa as a retro model. The new supercar replaces the SF90 Stradale and establishes itself as the most advanced model ever designed by the brand.

With its 1036-hp plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8, radical design and cutting-edge technology, it marks a turning point in Ferrari's history.

An ultra-high-performance hybrid powertrain

Under the sculpted bodywork, Ferrari installed a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 in a mid-rear position. It’s supported by three electric motors: two at the front for torque vectoring and a third integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Together, they produce 1036 hp and 621 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the Testarossa from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.3 seconds and to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.3 seconds.

The electric range is approximately 25 km (15.5 miles) thanks to a 6.5-kWh battery, with a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph) in 100-percent electric mode.

Ferrari has also worked on the engine's acoustics to offer an even more intense auditory experience than that of the SF90.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

Active aerodynamics and bold design

In terms of styling, Ferrari revisits the heritage of the 1980s Testarossa but with a new visual identity. Gone are the iconic horizontal strakes: the 849 Testarossa adopts massive vertical air intakes to cool its turbochargers and new intercooler.

At the rear, the dual light signature and the deployable wing, inspired by the Ferrari 296 GTB, generate up to 915 lb of downforce at 275 km/h (171 mph), or 55 more than the SF90.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

A driver-focused cockpit

The cabin features a wraparound cockpit with a floating console and a high-mounted gear selector. There is no central screen: everything is managed through the digital instrumentation in front of the driver, supplemented by a secondary screen for the passenger.

The steering wheel, typically Ferrari, groups the majority of the physical controls, including the start button and the eManettino dial for selecting driving modes.

| Photo: Ferrari

Coupé, Spider and Assetto Fiorano versions

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa will be available in coupé and Spider (with a retractable hardtop) versions. The latter adds about 90 kg (198 lbs) compared to the coupé, mainly due to structural reinforcements and the roof mechanism. For purists, the Assetto Fiorano version further lightens the package through extensive use of carbon fiber and ultra-lightweight seats, and receives a firmer suspension as well as Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires for the track.

Price and availability

The official price for the North American market has not yet been announced. In Europe, the coupé starts at €460,000 and the Spider at €500,000. The Assetto Fiorano configuration adds a premium of approximately $80,000 CAD.

The first deliveries of the coupé are scheduled for mid-2026, followed by the Spider in the third quarter of the same year.

A new era for Ferrari

With the 849 Testarossa, Ferrari offers a supercar that is halfway between its heritage and its future. More powerful, more technological, and more efficient than the SF90, it signals the direction Maranello will take: combining electrification, extreme performance, and iconic design to captivate enthusiasts, while respecting new environmental constraints.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari