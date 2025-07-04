Ferrari Unveils 2027 Amalfi

• Ferrari has just unveiled the 2027 Amalfi, the successor to the Roma.

Ferrari doesn’t necessarily get a ton of coverage on Auto123. First of all because news from the niche brand is often scarcer, and second because its target audience is somewhat removed from the general public.

Still, hard to ignore a new model from the Italian carmaker, especially when it looks like this.

Ferrari yesterday unveiled the replacement for the Roma. The 2027 Amalfi gets its name, of course, from the Amalfi Coast that runs along the Mediterranean Sea in Italy. It’s not the first time the company has named a car after a region. Just think of the Roma itself, but also the California in the brand's recent history.

Powertrain of the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi

The Amalfi features a front-mid-mounted engine. Its flat-plane 3.9L twin-turbo V8 develops 631 hp, a gain of 19 compared to the Roma. The performance level is what you'd expect from a Ferrari, with a 0-100 km/h time of around 3.0 seconds.

Design of the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi

A look at the model's coupé design is mesmerising. Italian design, especially at Ferrari, is truly an art form. And that involves getting the details right. The small hood lid, for example, conceals a motorized spoiler that operates in three phases: lowered for low drag, medium and high for high downforce. In the latter case, 243 lb of downforce are applied at a speed of 250 km/h.

Inside, it's just as distinctive, but most notable is what's on the steering wheel: physical buttons.

The company had adopted haptic controls with its SF90 model, but as seen elsewhere across the industry, the brand decided to backtrack following feedback from owners who made it clear they preferred actual buttons. Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, told Autocar that “It became clear, and it was feedback we received very strongly from our clients.”

He added that "Ferrari did not take into account that when you are using haptic controls you are also driving, and the end result goes against our objective which is to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the steering wheel."

Pricing of the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi

The base price of the Amalfi is 240,000 euros. A bit of math gives us close to $400,000 CAD for the car, which aims to compete with the Aston Martin Vanquish and Bentley Continental GT, even if their clienteles are generally distinct.

This model will eventually be available in our market. We say eventually, because Ferrari's order book is already full.

