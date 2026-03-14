Ferrari Unveils 2027 Amalfi Spider

After introducing the Amalfi coupe in July 2025, Ferrari has revealed the Amalfi Spider for 2027.

This is the brand's new 2+ convertible sports car featuring a front-mid-mounted twin-turbo V8. With this new model, Ferrari aims to strike the perfect balance between contemporary sportiness, elegance, versatility, and the thrill of open-air driving.

| Photo: Ferrari

A carefully engineered soft top

Contrary to what some expected, Ferrari didn’t opt for a retractable hardtop. Instead, the new Amalfi Spider features a folding soft top. Buyers can choose from a selection of four roof colours, including the new Tecnico Ottanio blue.

To ensure acoustic and thermal insulation comparable to a hardtop, engineers integrated five layers of fabric.

The roof retracts in just 13.5 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Cargo capacity stands at 255 litres, which is reduced to 172 litres when the top is down.

| Photo: Ferrari

Design of the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi Spider

The new Amalfi Spider was designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. With this model, Ferrari also introduces the "Rosso Tramonto" paint finish.

Thanks to the 2+ configuration, the Amalfi Spider offers the option to increase cargo space or invite children to sit in the back.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

Inside, the interface is defined by three screens: a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch centre display for primary functions, and an 8.8-inch display for the passenger.

Powertrain of the 2027 Ferrari Amalfi Spider

Under the hood, the Amalfi Spider houses a front-mid-mounted 3,855-cc twin-turbo V8. It produces 640 hp and works in tandem with an 8-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The top speed is rated at 320 km/h.

2027 Ferrari Amalfi Spider – Canadian pricing

As of now, pricing for the Canadian market is still to be announced.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari