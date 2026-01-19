A Ferrari Enzo recorded a record price of nearly $25 million CAD during the Mecum auction held last week and into the weekend. Bidding for the yellow supercar reached $17,875,000 USD before the auctioneer’s gavel came down - which works out to about $24,869,500 CAD.

The 2003 Enzo Ferrari was one of a number of valuable cars sold as part of the auction held in Kissimmee, Florida, from January 6 to 18. The event ended on a high note with record-breaking sales for several models.

| Photo: Mecum Auctions

This particular car - bearing serial number ZFFCW56A330135262 - shows only 649 miles on the odometer, the equivalent of 1,044 km. And it’s one of only 36 units produced with a Giallo Modena DS 4305 yellow finish. The interior features a combination of Rosso red and Giallo yellow.

The car was originally ordered new by Phil Bachman, a prominent Ferrari collector.

Not the only Ferrari to break the bank

Among the 10 cars that recorded the highest bids during this auction orchestrated by Mecum, nine were Ferraris. The only intruder? A 1966 Ford GT40 MkII Factory Lightweight, which sold for $12,375,000 USD, or some $17,217,000 CAD.

A second Ferrari Enzo also made the list of the most expensive cars at the auction. Painted in Rosso red, that one has seen more road - a total of 3,746 miles (6,028 km). That sale concluded at $11,110,000 USD ($15,457,300 CAD).

The 38-million-dollar 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The model that garnered the highest winning bid of all was a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. That car, while it’s been maintained and was at one point mildly refurbished, has never undergone a full restoration. It ultimately went for a mind-boggling $38,500,000 USD, or $53,565,000 CAD.

Mecum's next car auction is scheduled to take place in Glendale, Arizona, from March 17 to 21, 2026.

| Photo: Mecum Auctions

| Photo: Mecum Auctions

| Photo: Mecum Auctions

| Photo: Mecum Auctions