If you dream of acquiring a classic car, and more precisely a vintage muscle car, before you lies an incredible opportunity as very soon an incredible collection of muscle cars is heading to the auction block.

Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City Museum in Florida, which harbours one of the world's largest collections of high-performance American cars, will close its doors for good on Sunday, January 17. With more than 200 cars, most of them GM models, going to auction via Mecum Auctions, it's a crazily unique opportunity for lovers of the genre to acquire their dream car.

In all, the vehicles going up for sale deliver a total of 65,000 hp. This stupendous collection is located in Punta Gorda, Florida in a museum taking up 60,000 sq ft of what used to be a Walmart store. Owner Rick Treworgy made his fortune in commercial real estate, and at some point he started amassing some really incredible muscle cars, just for fun.

Photo: Mecum Auctions Interior of the Muscle Car City Museum

In some cases, the collection contains a copy of each year of a particular model, as well as some extremely rare editions of muscle car models from selected years with specific options packages.

In 2014, a report published as part of the Car Crazy series revealed that Rick Treworgy owned 80 Corvettes - more than the official Corvette museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Among them, no fewer than 20 were from the year 1967, evidently the collector's favorite vintage. There are also models from every decade of the Corvette, including a recently acquired 2020 version.

Chevrolet Impala (from 1958 to 1969), Chevrolet El Camino, Chevrolet Nova (from 1963 to 1970) - there's something for everyone at the museum. Better yet, often the versions are among the most desirable with four-speed manual transmissions, the largest engines, or special option packages such as a factory-spec 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Z16 SS 396, one of only 200 that were ordered by Chevrolet dealers.

Camaros? Yup, including two 1969 COPO versions. Rick Treworgy even owns the only known-to-exist 1936 Chevrolet Phaeton models, of which only seven were built.

The auction will be held by the Mecum Group on January 22 and 23. It's not to be missed.

Photo: Mecum Auctions The interior of Muscle Car City, img. 1

Photo: Mecum Auctions The interior of Muscle Car City, img. 2

Photo: Mecum Auctions The interior of Muscle Car City, img. 3

Photo: Mecum Auctions The interior of Muscle Car City, img. 4

Photo: Mecum Auctions The interior of Muscle Car City, img. 5

Photo: Mecum Auctions The interior of Muscle Car City, img. 6