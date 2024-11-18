The Caviar Black Lexus TX350 used by the world's number-one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, during a controversial incident at the most recent PGA Championship, will be auctioned on December 7 in Kansas City.

This is no ordinary vehicle: it is at the center of a story that has captivated millions of viewers through viral videos.

A luxury partnership marked by the incident

Last May, Lexus became the official vehicle of the PGA Championship, aiming to raise its profile with new audiences. But on May 17, Scheffler was arrested in his 2024 TX350 after an altercation with police near the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. The golfer was charged with a felony and three misdemeanours for allegedly striking a police officer, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Scheffler called the incident a “big misunderstanding” that occurred in a chaotic situation. Yet the event put Lexus in the spotlight in an unexpected way. Let’s say this was not what the automaker expected on entering into the sponsorship venture.

The 2024 Lexus TX350 | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 2024 Lexus TX350, interior | Photo: Mecum Auctions

Going to auction

The Lexus TX350, identifiable in one of the images by its official PGA Tour markings and black and grey leather interior, will be offered as Lot S170 at Mecum Auctions. Accompanied by a copy of the Louisville police report, the vehicle also bears the marks of this event.

Scheffler, back on the course

Following his arrest, Scheffler was temporarily released from prison and returned to the course in a Range Rover. Despite the controversy, he shot an impressive 66 under par to finish eighth in the tournament.

Collector's item or passing curiosity?

For car and golf enthusiasts, this Lexus TX350 represents a unique piece, combining performance, luxury and controversy. It remains to be seen whether the accompanying story will attract bidders or fuel the debate on the impact of celebrities in the automotive industry.