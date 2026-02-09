Ferrari continues to work on its first-ever EV, something it’s been doing since before the pandemic, to give you an idea. Now the Italian carmaker has revealed the interior of what was unofficially called the Eletricca but is now officially the Ferrari Luce.

Note that for the interior design of its maiden EV the Luce, the company called not on its in-house design team but on the LoveFrom firm headed by Marc Newsom and by Jony Ive, former head of design at Apple. A man who happens to have been behind the design of the iPhone, iPad, iPad and Apple Watch, is all. The two tech designers, we should mention, have never before worked on the design of a car’s interior, and that is something Ferrari saw as a positive, which would facilitate thinking outside the box.

Retro-futuristic

The images reveal an aesthetic approach that mixes and matches old and new, with beloved Ferrari touches taken from the past side-by-side with modern streamlined elements, many of them of metal and glass.

| Photo: Ferrari

We also find a number of tactile controls, screens that aren’t too overwhelming and some Ferrari-typical restraint. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is a fine example of that restraint, with only three spokes and a few essential buttons to it (some hidden on the back, in and among massive paddle shifters). The physical buttons on the twin control pods tucked under two of the spokes evoke nothing so much as those you’d find on a high-end retro-look toaster sitting in a well-appointed, Instagram-friendly kitchen.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

The gauge cluster is impressive as well, and to be called binnacle according to designer Ive. It features Samsung high-contrast OLED screens, and there are three holes in the 12.86-inch top screen to show the individual dials that are actually on a smaller 12.04 screen behind. All of it – this and the infotainment display - is decked in a classic motif with retro fonts. The cluster, by the way, is attached to the steering column and moves with it when you turn the wheel.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

The infotainment screen itself is slightly clunky and can be swiveled, using that aluminum handle, to angle sharply towards the driver. Physical buttons run along its bottom edge, and the top right corner integrates a physical clock.

| Photo: Ferrari

The centre console

Here we find instead of the usual piano black surface a fair amount of glass. There are some physical buttons but not a glut of them. On the back of the console, rear passengers get their own screen.

Lastly, the rather classic-looking seats, which Ferrari promises offer a supreme level of comfort and luxury.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari