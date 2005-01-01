It's not often that a Ferrari recall is reported, but the famed Italian automaker is not immune to problems that might call for a campaign like the one it's about to launch involving 23,555 vehicles.

The number of affected is relatively small compared to those we see when a recall affects a major manufacturer, but it's huge for an automaker like Ferrari, which produces limited runs of its models. And if the number is as high as it is, it’s because some of the recalled models date back to 2005.

The issue behind it all involves the brakes, which could potentially fail, resulting in an accident. Considering that many owners of these Ferraris take their models onto the track, safety is a major issue here; a braking system that fails while a car is moving at over 200 km/h can lead to tragic consequences.

Last October, Ferrari recalled 10,000 units due to a similar problem.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the brake fluid reservoir cap may not be properly vented. If this happens, it could cause a suction effect inside, resulting in a brake fluid leak. If the reservoir empties, partially or completely, the brakes may not work properly or at all.

We let you imagine the rest.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Ferrari 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider

The following are the affected models:

Ferrari 430 2005-2009

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2005-2011

Ferrari California 2009-2017

Ferrari 612 2010-2011

Ferrari FF 2012-2016

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2013-2017

Ferrari LaFerrari 2013-2015

Ferrari California T 2015-2017

Ferrari F60 America 2016

Ferrari F12 TDF 2017

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta 2017

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso 2017-2020

Ferrari GTC4 T 2018-2020

Ferrari Portofino 2018-2022

Ferrari 812 2018-2022

Ferrari 488 Pista 2019-2020

Ferrari F8 Spider 2020-2022

Ferrari F8 Tributo 2020-2022

Ferrari Roma 2021-2022

Ferrari will start notifying owners by mail no later than September 24. To fix the problem, Ferrari will ask owners to visit a dealer. A technician will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap and update the vehicle's low brake fluid warning message.

The previous recall involved the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale Aperta, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider models.

Regarding the use of a model while awaiting repair, a brake oil level check is recommended.