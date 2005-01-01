Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ferrari recalls 23,555 vehicles for brake problem

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It's not often that a Ferrari recall is reported, but the famed Italian automaker is not immune to problems that might call for a campaign like the one it's about to launch involving 23,555 vehicles.

The number of affected is relatively small compared to those we see when a recall affects a major manufacturer, but it's huge for an automaker like Ferrari, which produces limited runs of its models. And if the number is as high as it is, it’s because some of the recalled models date back to 2005.

The issue behind it all involves the brakes, which could potentially fail, resulting in an accident. Considering that many owners of these Ferraris take their models onto the track, safety is a major issue here; a braking system that fails while a car is moving at over 200 km/h can lead to tragic consequences.

Last October, Ferrari recalled 10,000 units due to a similar problem.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the brake fluid reservoir cap may not be properly vented. If this happens, it could cause a suction effect inside, resulting in a brake fluid leak. If the reservoir empties, partially or completely, the brakes may not work properly or at all.

We let you imagine the rest.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2020 Ferrari F8 Spider
Photo: Ferrari
2020 Ferrari F8 Spider

The following are the affected models:

Ferrari 430 2005-2009
Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2005-2011
Ferrari California 2009-2017
Ferrari 612 2010-2011
Ferrari FF 2012-2016
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2013-2017
Ferrari LaFerrari 2013-2015
Ferrari California T 2015-2017
Ferrari F60 America 2016
Ferrari F12 TDF 2017
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta 2017
Ferrari GTC4 Lusso 2017-2020
Ferrari GTC4 T 2018-2020
Ferrari Portofino 2018-2022
Ferrari 812 2018-2022
Ferrari 488 Pista 2019-2020
Ferrari F8 Spider 2020-2022
Ferrari F8 Tributo 2020-2022
Ferrari Roma 2021-2022

Ferrari will start notifying owners by mail no later than September 24. To fix the problem, Ferrari will ask owners to visit a dealer. A technician will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap and update the vehicle's low brake fluid warning message.

The previous recall involved the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale Aperta, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider models.

Regarding the use of a model while awaiting repair, a brake oil level check is recommended.

2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
Photo: Ferrari
2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

You May Also Like

Stellantis Is Recalling Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger and Challenger Cars

Stellantis Is Recalling Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger an...

Stellantis is recalling three models to address a tire pressure problem. The lucky winners are the Chrysler 300 and the Dodge Charger and Challenger models.

New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, Lincoln Corsair Over Engine Fire Risk

New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, Lincoln Cors...

Ford announced a new recall, this time of three hybrid models, including its Maverick and Escape models and the Lincoln Corsair, due to a risk of fire in the...

Buick Is Recalling 24,000 Regal Sedans to Fix a Brake System Issue

Buick Is Recalling 24,000 Regal Sedans to Fix a Brake Sys...

Buick is recalling close to 24,000 Regal sedans – 2,130 of them in Canada - due to an issue with the software governing the brake system. Basically, brake as...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Recalls 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R O...
Article
Volkswagen's flying taxi concept
Volkswagen Group Unveils Flying Taxi Concept
Article
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning SSV
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Police Pick...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 