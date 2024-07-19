Stellantis is recalling some 24,000 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans worldwide due to a problem that could lead to a fire hazard. The company has asked owners to park outside and away from structures, until the necessary repairs have been made.

The recall notice states that on some vehicles, a problem inside the high-voltage battery could cause a short circuit.

The company is aware of seven incidents that occurred when the vehicles were switched off, while some occurred during recharging. Four owners reported symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation.

The risk to the vehicle is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted. The manufacturer has indicated that owners are advised to refrain from recharging their vehicles.

The recall affects 2017-2021 Pacifica hybrid models. In all, some 19,500 vehicles are affected in the United States. In Canada, 2,293 units (2017-2018 model-years only) are affected. The remaining units included in the total were sold in other markets.

The company is working on a software update to detect the anomaly. Once this has been done, dealers will be asked to replace the vehicle's high-voltage battery.