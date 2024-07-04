Ford has issued a major Mustang recall, the second in just a few weeks. While the first involved new-generation 2024 cars, the second targets 30,735 units of the older version, from 2022 and 2023 model-years. In this new case, the Mustangs being recalled could have steering problems.

It's not specified whether these are 4-cylinder or V8 versions, which means the whole range must be affected. Essentially, the problem is that the steering mechanism may have been miscalibrated. Since these Mustangs use electronic steering, a faulty sensor could cause the steering wheel to turn to one side or the other when drivers try to perform a manoeuvre.

How far might it turn? That's not clear. Ford states only that the steering wheel can “turn from side to side against the driver's intentions.”

The automaker opened an investigation into the problem at the end of May, after being informed by a supplier of problems with the steering wheel. Ford is aware of two warranty claims that may be related to this situation.

Fortunately, the company is not aware of any accidents related to this problem.

And the good news is that the remedy is going to be simple. Ford dealers will install an update to the Mustang's power steering control module.

Notification to individual owners will be sent out starting August 5th, though dealers are being informed already.

For Ford, which held the dubious honour of issuing the most recalls of any carmaker in both 2022 and 2023, this is the 32nd such campaign since the start of 2024.