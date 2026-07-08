Fiat is carving out an entirely new niche in the American automotive landscape by going small. Like, really small. The Italian automaker has officially launched its 2026 Topolino to the U.S. market. The micro-EV measures just 2.5 metres long and starting at a budget-friendly $13,995 USD, the rough equivalent of $20,000 CAD.

The Topolino – the name means little mouse in Italian - is aimed squarely at gated communities, resort towns and coastal cities. Weighing just under 500 kg and packing a tiny 8-hp electric motor, it bypasses traditional automotive crash tests and airbag mandates. Instead, Fiat CEO Olivier François notes they are capturing a market no one saw coming: golf cart owners who want to legally drive around town.

The Topolino, at the New York Auto Show in 2025 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The micro-EV is powered by a 5.4-kWh battery delivering 74 km of range, and it fully charges in about five hours. It comes in two retro-inspired Verde Vita green trims. The standard model has conventional doors and a panoramic glass roof, while the open-air Dolcevita swaps the doors for vintage rope barriers.

Though the model is initially restricted to private property, Fiat will offer a free, federally compliant Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) conversion kit. This upgrade will bump the vehicle's top speed from 30 km/h to 40 km/h and add mirrors and a backup camera, which makes it legal to use on public roads with speed limits up to 35 mph.

The social-media-friendly vehicle is already creating a buzz, unsurprisingly. It’s nothing if not an original idea for a carmaker to market a auto brand-branded glorified golf cart. Sadly, we think, Canadian enthusiasts will have to look from afar. Due to strict domestic regulatory frameworks, the Topolino can’t be legally driven on Canadian public roads, leaving Fiat Canada to focus its efforts on the larger, more conventional 500e.

| Photo: Fiat