Mini Launches Limited Cooper Heritage Edition

Mini is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its modern generation with the launch of the Cooper Heritage Edition, a special series tailored for the Canadian market. Production is strictly limited to just 45 examples nationwide, with this limited edition based on the 3-Door Mini Cooper S. It is distinct, Mini explains, from the Mini Cooper Oxford Edition already sold in North America.

The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is set at $44,990 in Canada.

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

Design of the Mini Cooper Heritage Edition

With this Heritage Edition, Mini delivers a styling package that directly recalls the brand’s British origins. The most prominent feature is the contrasting white roof, which proudly displays a Union Jack graphic. A red and white stripe also runs the full length of the car, complementing the British flag design.

The Cooper Heritage Edition will be available in three exterior paint colours: Chili Red, Blazing Blue and Indigo Sunset Blue. White mirror caps round out the exterior look, and the special variant rides on 18-inch Slide Spoke wheels.

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

Interior of the Mini Cooper Heritage Edition

The tribute to Mini's roots continues inside the cabin. The Union Jack is integrated into the lower spoke of the steering wheel, while the floor mats also receive exclusive styling touches. A circular Union Jack emblem features on the driver's side. On the passenger side, Mini opted for a checkered pattern in a nod to the brand’s rich motorsport heritage.

Exclusive door sill plates further commemorate the 25th anniversary of the modern Mini, which was launched under BMW Group stewardship in the early 2000s.

A long tradition of special editions

This new Heritage Edition follows a well-established tradition for Mini, a brand that has frequently relied on special production runs to highlight key moments in its history. The automaker highlights the recent 60 Years, 1965 Victory and Paul Smith editions as notable examples.

With just 45 units slated for Canada, the Mini Cooper Heritage Edition is squarely aimed at brand enthusiasts looking for a more distinctive model, while retaining the traditional and highly praised formula of the 3-Door Cooper S.

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini