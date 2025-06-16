The F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt as a retired race driver who returns to competition to support a rookie, is set to hit theatres on June 27.

The movie's trailer can be watched online, but it has something special and unique for owners of Apple’s iPhone. Your device will vibrate during different scenes of the trailer, to make you experience it differently. Take note, however: you'll need iOS 18.4 or a newer version for it t owork.

The video actually uses the same iPhone functionality that makes it vibrate during an incoming call or when there’s an alert.

|

There’s no denying the innovative side of it, but in terms of utility, it doesn't add anything to the video's quality, other than getting people talking... and it works.

What will be interesting to watch once the movie hits the big screen is the public's reaction and critical reception. Let's just say auto racing films have been a hit and miss affair over the years.

We – and surely Apple – are hoping the F1 movie draws comparisons with Rush and Ford v Ferrari, and not so much with the likes of Driven.

Either way, though, the visuals should be spectacular, considering the access the film crew had to the world of F1. Fun fact: most paddock members have already seen the film and there’s a general consensus that the racing scenes are superb, but the rest is take it or leave it.