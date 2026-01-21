Berlin, Germany - Years of preparation has brought Audi to this moment: The Audi Revolut F1 Team has officially launched its operations within the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The cutting of the ribbon took place at Kraftwerk Berlin, a former power station transformed into an immersive stage, with light shows and soundscapes combining to project the brand’s future vision for motorsport.

The choice of Berlin is highly symbolic. As a European capital of technology and innovation, the city reflects Audi's ambition to move beyond the traditional framework of racing and reach a broader global audience.

Audi clearly states its intentions

"Today marks more than just a launch: it is the public declaration of a new era for Audi," stated Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi AG.

| Photo: B.Charette

As you would expect, Audi says it’s not here just to participate. The brand is explicitly aiming to fight for the world title by 2030 and espouses a total long-term commitment to get there.

Internally, F1 is also perceived as an accelerator of transformation for the entire group, embodying Audi's evolution toward a more high-performance and innovative culture, true to the philosophy of "Vorsprung durch Technik" (Advancement through Technology).

A resolutely Audi visual identity

The event was highlighted by the unveiling of the official livery for the R26, the car for the inaugural season. It applies, Audi says, the brand’s new design philosophy: a technical, emotional and highly controlled aesthetic.

• Titanium finish for technological elegance;

• Exposed carbon-fibre for raw performance;

• Lava Red accents and Audi rings, reserved exclusively for the F1 project.

Note that in F1, the cars for every team will also look different in 2026. They now feature a width of 1.90 m (down from 2 m), a wheelbase of 3.40 m (down from 3.60 m), and a 30 kg weight reduction to 770 kg. The powertrain, previously 80-percent thermal and 20-percent electric, moves to a 50/50 ratio. As the DRS system becomes a thing of the past, a new era is set in motion.

This identity extends beyond the car: the paddock, the motorhome, the garage and the apparel all adopt the same signature.

Revolut and Adidas: More than just partners

The partnership with financial tech company Revolut is presented as a strategic one. Both companies share a common desire to challenge conventions, both in terms of technology and fan engagement. In Berlin, guests were even able to design their own personalized Revolut cards.

Audi also unveiled its full range of team apparel, designed in collaboration with Adidas. This collection will launch globally on February 19, 2026, via a new e-commerce platform accepting Revolut Pay, as well as through Adidas and selected retailers.

A unified team, designed as a full constructor

For Mattia Binotto, COO and CTO of the Audi F1 project, entering Formula 1 as a factory team is the program's major asset. Audi controls the entire technical chain, from the power unit developed in Neuburg to the chassis designed between Hinwil and Bicester, without compromise or external dependence.

|

For Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, the upcoming season should not be seen as a quest for immediate results, but as the starting point of a long-term project. He emphasized the foundational nature of the team's identity, which unites employees spread across Germany, Switzerland and the UK under a clear, coherent structure.

Initial technical milestones, such as the first engine "fire-up," validate the collective effort and allow the team to approach testing and the Melbourne Grand Prix with clarity.

Wheatley further sees the Revolut partnership as a true driver of innovation, capable of transforming fan relations well beyond the simple framework of sponsorship.

Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto | Photo: Audi

The drivers buy into the vision

Nico Hülkenberg highlighted the seriousness and credibility of the project, while Gabriel Bortoleto spoke of a dream come true to join a brand with such a glorious past. The drivers share the conviction that Audi has the resources and the methodology to build something sustainable.

The final word

Audi is approaching Formula 1 with a maturity rare for a new project. Jonathan Wheatley’s vision, focused on methodical validation rather than immediate flash, is a strength that several recent programs have lacked. If this patience is maintained, Audi could become a benchmark in the medium term. However, the objectives remain ambitious: winning the world championship by 2030 remains a massive challenge.