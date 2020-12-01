It's not uncommon for an automaker to auction off the first unit – the one that gets VIN 001 – of a new model to the highest bidder. We've seen this happen many times, for instance with the Chevrolet Corvette, and, last weekend, with the Ram 1500 TRX, the GMC Hummer and… the new reborn Ford Bronco.

We reported previously on the astronomical amount paid for the first Hummer at last weekend’s Barrett Jackson auction, but it wasn’t the only big bid that came in. The first Ford Bronco sold for a final bid that slightly exceeded $1 million USD.

Specifically, the model went for an impressive $1,075,000 at the auction held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As with the Hummer, the proceeds from the sale of the Bronco will go to a good cause. In this case, 100 percent will go to the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, two organizations that are part of Ford's new Bronco Wild Fund mission. The fund is designed to bring people closer to nature.

The Bronco getting the serial number VIN 001 featured here is a fully equipped First Edition version, clad in Lightning Blue exterior paint. Inside, Navy Pier leather-trimmed seats are present, while a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine sits under the hood and is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

"We helped raise millions of dollars through the sale of nine charity vehicles, which included a record number of VIN 001 and first production models ever offered at auction. We’re grateful to our partners at Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and GMC (who) chose to leverage the Barrett-Jackson stage and give collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history and also benefit critical organizations.” - Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson

Generosity aside, did the buyer get a good deal, strictly speaking? Probably not, as it would be surprising if over time this single edition were to be worth more than a million... unless it was offered again in 25 or 30 years for another good cause.

Photo: Ford 2022 Ford Bronco First Edition, from above