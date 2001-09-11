First GMC Hummer EV Sold for $2.5 Million at Auction

The Barrett-Jackson auction held last weekend had some interesting novelties to offer collectors. One of them was so novel, in fact, that it doesn’t even exist yet.

For example, the future Ford Bronco with the serial number ending in 001 went for just over $1 million USD. That's a lot, but it pales compared to the winning bid on the first production unit of the future GMC Hummer EV, which was $2.5 million. In both cases, that first production model has yet to be built.

The winning bidder, an unnamed woman, will receive the vehicle with the VIN number 001 when it rolls off the assembly line at the ZERO plant in Detroit/Hamtramck this fall, according to a General Motors (GM) spokesperson.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Barrett-Jackson Pre-production version of the GMC Hummer during the auction

The Hummer EV sale took place Saturday night at the Barrett-Jackson event held in Scottsdale, Arizona. As is always the case with these types of sales, the proceeds will go to charity, this time to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on September 11, 2001.

The group helps injured military personnel and first responders as well as the families of those who died in the line of duty.

“We are thrilled with the auction results and what the proceeds will mean for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We also recognize the support of Barrett-Jackson for this special occasion, which made it a 100-percent charitable endeavor.”

- Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC

On Friday, it was the new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition (serial number 001) that was auctioned off for $410,000, money that will benefit United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Also on Friday, $500,000 was raised for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation through the sale of the first 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback.

The Hummer auction lasted only three minutes, said Tara Kuhnen, a GMC spokeswoman. She added that all of the $2.5 million will go to charity because Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions typically associated with its collector vehicle auctions.