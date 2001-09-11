Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

First GMC Hummer EV Sold for $2.5 Million at Auction

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Barrett-Jackson auction held last weekend had some interesting novelties to offer collectors. One of them was so novel, in fact, that it doesn’t even exist yet.

For example, the future Ford Bronco with the serial number ending in 001 went for just over $1 million USD. That's a lot, but it pales compared to the winning bid on the first production unit of the future GMC Hummer EV, which was $2.5 million. In both cases, that first production model has yet to be built.

The winning bidder, an unnamed woman, will receive the vehicle with the VIN number 001 when it rolls off the assembly line at the ZERO plant in Detroit/Hamtramck this fall, according to a General Motors (GM) spokesperson.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Pre-production version of the GMC Hummer during the auction
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
Pre-production version of the GMC Hummer during the auction

The Hummer EV sale took place Saturday night at the Barrett-Jackson event held in Scottsdale, Arizona. As is always the case with these types of sales, the proceeds will go to charity, this time to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on September 11, 2001.

The group helps injured military personnel and first responders as well as the families of those who died in the line of duty.

“We are thrilled with the auction results and what the proceeds will mean for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We also recognize the support of Barrett-Jackson for this special occasion, which made it a 100-percent charitable endeavor.”

- Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC

On Friday, it was the new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition (serial number 001) that was auctioned off for $410,000, money that will benefit United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Also on Friday, $500,000 was raised for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation through the sale of the first 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback.

The Hummer auction lasted only three minutes, said Tara Kuhnen, a GMC spokeswoman. She added that all of the $2.5 million will go to charity because Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions typically associated with its collector vehicle auctions.

You May Also Like

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 a...

Auto123 gives you a top 10 list of the electric pickup trucks set to debut in 2021 and 2022 – and transform the segment in so doing. Clearly, things are happ...

Hummer EV SUV to be unveiled April 3

Hummer EV SUV to be unveiled April 3

GMC has confirmed it will unveil the SUV version of its Hummer EV on April 3rd. The unveiling will take place at 5:00 p.m. during an NCAA Final Four basketba...

First Accessories for the Ford Bronco Make Appearance

First Accessories for the Ford Bronco Make Appearance

The first accessories that will be available with the Ford Bronco are surfacing, ahead of the 300 or so that will be offered by Ford when the model is launch...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept
Introducing the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concep...
Article
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz Showcases Futuristic Dashboard ...
Article
2020 Audi A3
Audi Is Recalling 153,152 A3, S3 and RS3 Mode...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 