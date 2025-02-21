Kia Shares Images of PV5 Production Version

Next Monday, on February 24, Kia will officially unveil its new PV5 electric van, with everything from exterior and interior images to specification details.

The PV5 concept was presented to us in January 2024 at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, with the promise that the production version would follow this year. Kia is good for its word.

Today, the company shared images showing the exterior of the production version of the model. And admittedly, the concept and this final version are very similar.

One takeaway from this new batch of images is the extent to which the PV5, in its passenger-vehicle version, is designed to compete directly with Volkswagen's new ID.Buzz.

Kia PV5, in cargo van configuration | Photo: Kia

Versions of the Kia PV5

In all, three body styles will be offered, as well as a host of configurations, including models designed for commercial deliveries. The main idea behind the design of Kia's PV vehicle series is modularity. Prepare to be amazed by all that's possible with these models.

The passenger version stands out for its generous windows, making it easy to differentiate from the transport version, which has panels on its sides. At the rear, the family-ready variant features a traditional tailgate, while the delivery model inherits two doors with side openings.

Interior images are still to come, but we can expect something futuristic, with the requisite screens for driving information and multimedia, and storage by the ton.

We're also looking forward to learning more about Kia's marketing strategy, with the new reality of tariff threats hanging over all manufacturers. More on that soon.

Kia PV5, passenger version, in profile | Photo: Kia