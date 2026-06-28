Kia Canada Prices 2027 PV5 Starting at $46,995

Kia Canada has bettered the pricing it previously floated for its new all-electric commercial van. The upcoming 2027 Kia PV5 Cargo van, which had been expected to get a sticker price somewhere between $55,000 and $60,000, will instead be offered starting at $46,995 when it arrives in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2026. That gives access to the Basic entry model.

The drop in pricing is easy enough to explain: By keeping the base model under $47,000, Kia ensures that both of its available trims qualify for up to $5,000 in incentives under Canada’s federal Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP) for businesses.

The Kia PV5 has proven a huge success in Europe and in its home market of South Korea, to the point where the automaker has reportedly had to ration the quantities it chooses to send to other markets. Auto123 was informed today by Kia Canada that the EV remains on track to arrive in Canada as planned late in 2026.

See: Kia’s New PV5 Is Too Popular

2027 Kia PV5 Cargo van – Pricing and versions in Canada

The 2027 PV5 Cargo will be offered in two specific configurations, offering distinctly tailored packaging for commercial operators:

- PV5 Basic ($46,995): Features a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.9-inch main infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities. Standard safety features include Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, and Highway Driving Assist.

- PV5 Plus ($49,095): Upgrades the cabin to include a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, wireless phone charging, and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system to power electronic tools. Crucially for Canadian winters, the Plus trim adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats—features notably absent from the Basic model.

Both models require an additional $2,749 delivery fee.

| Photo: Kia

The PV5 represents Kia’s fifth distinct EV model for the Canadian market, joining the EV9, EV5, EV4 and EV3. It arrives with not just global sales success but awards to its credit, having earned the title of “International Van of the Year 2026.”

2027 Kia PV5 Cargo specifications

- Battery Capacity - 71.2 kWh

- Estimated Range - 360 km (224 miles)

- Cargo Volume - 5,016 litres

- Max Payload - 1,631 lb

- Floor Step-In Height - 419 mm

- DC Fast Charge - 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes

Built on the dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) architecture, the compact van is roughly 200 mm shorter than the discontinued Ford Transit Connect, yet offers an expansive 5,016 litres of storage. It uses a 71.2-kWh battery pack paired with a standard heat pump to reduce range loss in wintertime.

The vehicle also features a factory-integrated North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, allowing direct access to the Tesla Supercharger network without an external adapter.

Full Canadian specification sheets for the 2027 Kia PV5 will be finalized closer to the launch.

| Photo: Kia