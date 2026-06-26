Kia’s new PV5 electric van is taking certain global markets by storm, to the point where Kia divisions in Europe, Australia and elsewhere are having to bide their time waiting for limited allocations to be delivered.

That’s a good problem to have, of course. The PV5 is looking for all the world like the right product arriving at the right time. Businesses are finding that the all-electric, highly modular van is ticking off all the boxes on their wishlist for a fleet vehicle, the one caveat being that they might be in for a wait to get theirs.

See: 2026 Kia PV5 First Drive: A New Way of Thinking the Delivery Vehicle

Since late 2025, Kia has sold over 10,000 units of the PV5 in Europe alone, and it is currently among the top-selling EVs of any category in its home market of South Korea. Supply in those markets is so tight that, according to Autoblog, Kia is now actively rationing its export supply to new markets.

The Kia PV5 is scheduled to launch in Canada late this year, which puts us one up on the U.S., where the van is not, for the moment, scheduled to launch at all. For Canadian customers, however, the signals coming from other markets may mean quantities will be limited and/or late in arriving. Auto123 asked Kia Canada if they still expect the model to launch as scheduled and whether supply might be an issue; spokesperson Jennifer Szmilko confirmed that all is "still on track for all deliveries as anticipated for Q4 2026."

2027 Kia PV5 Cargo van – Pricing and versions in Canada

Kia Canada today also announced pricing for the 2027 PV5 Cargo, which will be offered in two specific configurations, offering distinctly tailored packaging for commercial operators:

- PV5 Basic ($46,995): Features a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.9-inch main infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities. Standard safety features include Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, and Highway Driving Assist.

- PV5 Plus ($49,095): Upgrades the cabin to include a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, wireless phone charging, and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system to power electronic tools. Crucially for Canadian winters, the Plus trim adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats—features notably absent from the Basic model.

Both models require an additional $2,749 delivery fee.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

The Kia PV5

Kia’s new midsized electric van is built on a modular platform, called the E-GMP.S, and can be had, in some regions, in cargo, passenger and pickup versions. Only the cargo van is planned for Canada. Usable volume amounts to 5.1 m³ (180 cu ft) or 5,100 litres of cargo space.

The PV5 runs via a 71.2-kWh battery, coupled with an electric motor producing 161 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, with all power going to the front wheels only. Kia announced a range of 417 km on the WLTP cycle, which should translate to about 354 km on the EPA cycle used in North America.