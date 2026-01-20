A Quebec company is making its mark on one of the world's biggest sporting and technological stages. Ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship season, Fix Network, headquartered in Blainville, announced a multi-year global partnership with the TGR Haas F1 Team.

In a world dominated by European, Asian, and American multinationals, the presence of a Quebec-based company in Formula 1 is a rare milestone. Today, Formula 1 is as much global showcase of engineering, operational performance, and organizational rigor as it is sport. A sport with hundreds of millions of spectators on every continent.

| Photo: Fix Network

Starting in 2026, the Fix Network logo will appear on the VF26 single-seater, as well as on the team's uniforms, including those of drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman. This visibility will place a Quebec company in an ecosystem where precision, consistent processes and flawless execution are key. Those values directly resonate with the repair, maintenance and technical services sectors.

For a Quebec-based organization, access to Formula 1 also represents an opportunity to gain international credibility. The championship is recognized as an extreme testing ground for work methods, global logistics, and performance management under pressure. Being associated with this environment enables the company to project an image of reliability and operational discipline on a global scale, extending far beyond the sporting arena.

For Haas, the arrival of a Canadian partner from the service and repair sector aligns with a culture of quality execution and continuous improvement. The American team, which joined Formula 1 in 2016, continues to expand its network of international partners as a major new regulatory cycle for the discipline approaches.

This announcement illustrates Quebec companies' ability to compete in highly competitive global environments traditionally reserved for industrial giants. In a context where international visibility, employer branding, and recognition of operational standards are key issues, Formula 1 is emerging as a strategic—and now accessible—arena for local players.