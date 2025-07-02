Ford’s BlueCruise Adds Automatic Lane Changing Function

• Ford's BlueCruise system, now on version 1.5, now includes automatic lane changes.

When it comes to semi-autonomous driving systems, the industry benchmarks are Tesla's Autopilot and General Motors' Super Cruise.

Ford's BlueCruise system is gaining ground, but it still lags behind its rivals. However, the company is working to improve it, and as such, the latest version, BlueCruise 1.5, now available with the 2025 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, adds automatic lane changing to its list of features.

Some might say the system was already capable of this. That's partially true. Previously, the driver had to initiate the manoeuvre by activating the turn signal. Now, the system can do it without human intervention.

Ford estimates the new feature will automate up to 45 percent of lane changes. It will significantly reduce the number of times drivers are forced to take their hands off the steering wheel when BlueCruise is active.

More information

In addition to the automatic lane change function, the user interface provides more information on the system's behaviour. For example, a message on the instrument cluster explains why the system is disengaging, or warns the driver of an upcoming lane change.

To fully exploit the new version of the system, the 2025 Mustang Mach-E is equipped with a new generation of sensors and cameras, as well as a faster processing unit. That means that owners of older vehicles with older equipment won’t be able to receive an update to get the upgraded system.

Nevertheless, this is a step forward for Ford's technology as it seeks to close the gap with General Motors. GM’s Super Cruise system can be used on about five times more roads and highways in Canada and the U.S., and it can also operate while towing.