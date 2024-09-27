Ford's semi-autonomous driving system is called BlueCruise. General Motors (GM) calls it Super Cruise, while Tesla calls it Autopilot. Whatever the system and the name, the technology allows for hands-free driving in certain conditions.

Of the three systems mentioned, Ford's lags behind a bit in terms of the number of kilometers of road it can be activated on. For that reason, it’s also more difficult to drive long distances hands-free, because when the system didn't recognize a road, it deactivates.

Now, Ford has announced a version 1.4 of its system. With the new BlueCruise, the company says hands-free mode will remain activated five times longer than with version 1.2. The software update is also expected to make vehicles more stable in their lanes thanks to a new motion controller, which will work with the steering to limit the zigzagging sensation experienced when wandering from line to line within one's lane.

The other improvement promised by BlueCruise 1.4 will make driving smoother and more fluid when cornering, as the vehicle's speed will be adjusted more naturally, just as a driver would.

Le système BlueCruise de Ford à l'oeuvre | Photo: Ford

Continuity

Also, as with BlueCruise 1.3, the new version will enable the vehicle to change lanes autonomously, but drivers will have to activate the turn signal. This is not necessary with GM's Super Cruise system, which automatically changes lanes for overtaking manoeuvres. In both cases, however, it's important to remember that we're talking about Level 2 systems, which require the driver to remain attentive at all times so as to always be able to regain control of the vehicle if necessary.

The BlueCruise 1.4 system is now available as a factory option on the 2025 Ford F-150 and Lincoln Navigator models. It will also be offered with other new Ford and Lincoln models over the coming months. What the company hasn’t yet specified is whether vehicles equipped with older versions of the software can benefit from the new one with an upgrade.

Further announcements will follow at a later date.