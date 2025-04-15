Ford Unveils Two Custom Off-Roadeo Broncos

• Ford unveils two one-off customized versions of the Bronco SUV, the Bronco Off-Roadeo Arches Project and Bronco Off-Roadeo Cliffhanger Project.

At the very moment Jeep is putting on the Jeep Easter Safari in Moab, Utah, by some crazy coincidence Ford has presented two one-off versions of its own off-roader SUV, a direct rival to the Jeep Wrangler.

These models are highly customized and serve to demonstrate how far buyers with an itch to customize can go to put their stamp on their vehicle.

Both concepts unveiled are based on the Badlands version of the model.

The Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo : Arches Project Vehicle | Photo: Ford

The Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo : Arches Project Vehicle, in profile | Photo: Ford

Bronco Off-Roadeo: Arches Project Vehicle - Its name refers to the red rock arches of the Moab region in Utah. It’s actually the more discreet of the two concepts. It features a Warn winch at the front, auxiliary lights near the mirrors and a light bar attached to the top of the windshield, and it rides on 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires.

These orange accents are very noticeable, whether it's with the model name on the grille, with the rear structure, or even on the rims.

Bronco Off-Roadeo : Cliffhanger Project Vehicle | Photo: Ford

Bronco Off-Roadeo : Cliffhanger Project Vehicle, from above | Photo: Ford

Bronco Off-Roadeo : Cliffhanger Project Vehicle – Jeep took things a little further here. Based on a two-door version of the model, iIt also has the winch and the light bar on the roof, but this time it rests on BFGoodrich Baja tires, which are more designed for high-speed off-road driving. Their 40-inch size is impressive.

This version had its original suspension removed in favour of Fox Live Valve shocks normally found on Raptor models. In fact, the fender flares are reminiscent of those of the Bronco Raptor variant. The orange accents are also present.

Do you have a preference?

Ford has no plans to market these variants. They exist mainly to encourage owners to go further in terms of customization.

Bronco Off-Roadeo : Cliffhanger Project Vehicle, steering wheel, dash | Photo: Ford