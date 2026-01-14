As the Detroit Auto Show opens its doors today, January 14, Ford has unveiled an even more radical version of the Bronco: the RTR edition.

This isn’t the first time Ford has partnered with the RTR firm to design a standout variant. Last October, the American automaker presented the Ford Mustang RTR, inspired by the Dark Horse while maximizing the power of the 4-cylinder engine.

“Whether it’s dirt, rock, or mud, we’re giving Bronco customers the options they need to fully enjoy the adventure,” said Ed Krenz, Bronco program chief engineer. “The Bronco RTR occupies a new place within the lineup, offering two levels of capability to ensure it’s factory-ready for thrill-seeking customers.”

| Photo: Ford

Standard 33-inch tires

The new Ford Bronco RTR comes standard with 33-inch tires and a suspension system optimized for increased clearance.

Not enough? The Sasquatch package is also available. It includes 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires as well as a HOSS 3.0 suspension inspired by the Ford F-150 Raptor.

Mechanically, the Ford Bronco RTR features specific programming designed to reduce turbocharger lag.

| Photo: Ford

Design of the Ford Bronco RTR

Stylistically, the new Bronco RTR is distinguished by its new signature lighting. As seen in the images, the Hyper Lime tint is prominently featured, accentuating the contrast with the graphics. The vehicle is painted in Avalanche Grey, a new offering for 2026. Notably, this same shade is also available on the Mustang RTR. Additionally, this new Bronco variant is equipped with 17-inch RTR Evo 6 wheels.

Ford Bronco RTR – Canadian pricing

The price range for the new Ford Bronco RTR has not yet been released. The order books open this coming October, with the first units expected to arrive in January 2027. For now, though, the RTR will be on display over the coming days at the Detroit Auto Show, as well as at the King of the Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California.

