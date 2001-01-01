Ford Introducing Heritage Editions for Bronco in 2023

Photo: Ford Ford's 2023 Bronco Heritage Editions

This falls into the Totally Predictable category: Ford is launching limited Heritage Editions of the Ford Bronco for 2023, designed to pay tribute to the 1966 Bronco so fondly remembered by motorists of a certain age and younger vintage SUV fans.

The models feature unique wheels and colour combos for the exterior, as well as exclusive badging, new upholstery designs and white accents for the exterior and interior.

The Heritage package can be had with every configuration of the Bronco and Bronco Sport. Ford will offer only 1,966 units of the package with each configuration.

The decision-making doesn’t end there either. Buyers can pick from one of two versions: the regular Heritage Edition and the more-luxurious Heritage Limited Edition.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition

Outside

Common to all Heritage Editions is a roof painted in Oxford White, as well as red FORD lettering on the front grille of the Bronco, and BRONCO lettering on the Bronco Sport. The wheels are white on all versions save the Bronco Heritage Limited edition, which gets black wheels.

Aside from that white roof, the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition will initially be offered only in Robin’s Egg Blue, with Yellowstone Metallic being added later in 2023 and Peak Blue finish possible for the 2024 model-year. The Bronco Heritage Edition is available in five paint options.

As for the Bronco Sport, its Heritage Limited Edition can be had in all three finishes; the regular Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is available in one of seven different colours.

All Heritage Limited models also get metal exterior badges evoking the original 60s-era Bronco logos.

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition, interior

Inside

Heritage editions get plaid-patterned cloth upholstery; the Bronco matches that with a white dashboard, the Bronco Sport with a navy-coloured one. The Heritage Limited editions comes with leather seating featuring a slight plaid pattern.

Otherwise, there are no changes to the powertrains or the performance capabilities of the Broncos for these special editions. Note that the Bronco Heritage Edition is powered by the 2.3L EcoBoost engine while the Heritage Limited is paired with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6. For the Bronco Sport, the Heritage Edition gets the standard 1.5L EcoBoost engine, the Heritage Limited the 2.0L EcoBoost powertrain.