Following Ford's partnership with Carhartt to launch a special version of its Super Duty pickup trucks, the American automaker has announced a new collaborative effort, but this time with Filson.

The first concrete result of the partnership? A special edition Bronco, freshly teased and soon to be unveiled.

| Photo: Ford

Founded in 1987, Seattle-based Filson is a company specializing in outdoor clothing and rugged gear.

The upcoming Ford Bronco Filson will be a 4x4 that is both adventure-ready and upscale.

Dave Rivers (Ford) and Neil Morgan (Filson) | Photo: Ford

A natural partnership

In the eyes of Ford, its partnership with Filson feels like a perfect fit. Said Dave Rivers, Ford's enthusiast brand manager, “When we first started talking about Bronco and Filson working together, it never felt forced. It felt familiar — like we already speak the same language. Both of our brands serve people who absolutely depend on their gear, whether they’re behind the wheel or out in the elements. So this didn’t feel like a new collaboration. It just felt natural.”

| Photo: Ford

As a reminder, Ford and Filson previously built a wildland fire-rescue concept vehicle based on the Bronco back in 2020. In addition to a unique aesthetic package, that particular Bronco stood out with a cargo area behind the seats that could be accessed without opening the tailgate. Given its purpose, it was equipped with heavy-duty storage racks for axes and other equipment, alongside a fire hose. That project ultimately laid the groundwork for the collaboration between the two brands today.

Mark your calendar for June 3rd

The official unveiling of the production Ford Bronco Filson is scheduled for this upcoming June 3rd. At the moment, it remains unknown whether this version of the Bronco will be sold in Canada as well or only in the U.S. It is worth noting, however, that Filson currently operates two retail stores in Canada, in Vancouver and in Toronto.