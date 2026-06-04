Ford has pulled back the tent flap to reveal the 2027 Bronco Filson. The premium special-edition off-roader was developed in partnership with outdoor outfitter/clothing company Filson and merges rugged wilderness heritage with upscale refinement.

The new variant thus joins the SUV lineup to target a demographic so many carmakers seem to be running after these days: adventurers who want to explore off the beaten path without sacrificing comfort or style.

| Photo: Ford

Design of the 2027 Ford Bronco Filson

The design pays homage to Filson's long-standing history as a supplier to forestry and natural resource departments. It does that through distinctive exterior styling, including a prominent “Bronco Firecrew” emblem, “Fire” script alongside an American flag on the vehicle's flanks and a reversed Bronco nameplate on the hood lip reminiscent of an emergency vehicle.

The vehicle also features painted wheel arches, a body-coloured roof, power-retractable running boards and exclusive trail sights that double as cargo tie-downs for large roof-mounted equipment. Six paint options are available, led by an exclusive Field Green Metallic hue.

| Photo: Ford

Powertrain of the 2027 Ford Bronco Filson

The Bronco Filson is the first non-Raptor variant to be powered by Ford's high-output 3.0L EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Ford didn’t share exact specifications, but it did say the powertrain has been specifically tuned for this application. It’s expected that output will closely match the Bronco Raptor’s 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Trail performance is guaranteed by the inclusion of the standard Sasquatch package, featuring 35-inch mud-terrain tires, front and rear electronic locking differentials and high-performance internal bypass Fox shock absorbers. Drivers also have at their disposal seven standard GOAT drive modes, trail turn assist and trail one-pedal drive capability.

| Photo: Ford

The interior

The Filson influence is even more apparent inside the cabin, which is engineered to “wear in rather than wear out” using highly durable, water-resistant materials. The interior features quilted, perforated leather upholstery with woven fabric panels, brass-coloured accents and a leather-wrapped dashboard. It also introduces heated and ventilated front seats — a first for the Bronco lineup — alongside heated rear seats and a premium B&O audio system.

Ford used acoustic glass and improved seals to reduce cabin road noise by 20 percent compared to earlier Broncos. Practical storage solutions include unique door pockets and custom, removable cargo carry-all bags that integrate seamlessly into the trunk.

For maximum exclusivity, a First Edition model will be available in limited quantities, boasting a numbered interior plaque and an exclusive Iron Sands Copper Metallic paint finish.

| Photo: Ford

The 2027 Bronco Filson will be built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, with order banks opening this coming fall; initial deliveries are scheduled for early next year. Canadian pricing remains to be confirmed.

Note that a corresponding limited-edition Bronco x Filson apparel collection will launch concurrently online and at retail stores.

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford