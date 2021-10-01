Another Recall for the Ford Bronco Sport

The Ford Bronco Sport is being recalled by Ford due to a problem with the roof. This is the fifth campaign affecting the SUV since its arrival on the market.

The first recall came in January and concerned a lubrication problem. February brought in a recall addressing problems with the suspension bolts, then March followed that up with one related to the lower control arms. In August, a leak connected to the fuel module caused a fourth recall. The new recall, as mentioned, concerns the sunroof.

According to documents submitted by Ford to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), on a small number of Bronco Sports built between April 27 and May 25, 2021, applied primer did not have time to harden before the sunroof was installed. This could result in an inadequate bond between the roof frame and the body, which could potentially cause the sunroof to detach.

The Mach-E electric SUV, also built in Mexico like the Bronco Sport, though at a different plant, suffered from a similar issue that led to a much larger recall.

A total of 1,036 Bronco Sports are affected by the new campaign. In Canada, 211 models are affected. That number isn't significant, but the problem is potentially dangerous. Plus, it’s getting impossible not to take notice of just how many recalls are affecting new Ford models these days. The Explorer, Mach-E, Bronco and Bronco Sport, all have been called back to the shop very early in their life cycle, for a variety of problems.

Ford will begin notifying owners of affected Bronco Sport SUVs on November 29. Owners will be able to visit a Ford or Lincoln dealership for an inspection and, if necessary, get their vehicle's sunroof replaced.

