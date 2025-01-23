Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Recalling Over 272,000 Bronco Sports, Mavericks to Fix 12V Battery Problem

2021 Ford Bronco Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Benoit Charette
 The recall concerns the 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick.

Ford is recalling 272,817 vehicles in the U.S. due to a 12-volt battery failure problem, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Affected models include the 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUV and the 2022-2023 Maverick truck.

According to the NHTSA, the battery could degrade in an unpredictable manner, leading to serious consequences such as:

  • - Loss of electrical accessories, including hazard lights.
  • - Loss of motive power, increasing the risk of an accident.

Free inspection and replacement
Ford says dealers will inspect the battery and, if necessary, replace it, at no cost to owners. The measure is designed to prevent any incidents linked to this potential failure.

A recall to ensure safety
This recall underlines the importance of automakers monitoring the electrical systems of their modern vehicles. Affected owners will be contacted directly by Ford to arrange the necessary repairs.

The same recall should soon be in force in Canada.

2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick | Photo: V.Aubé
