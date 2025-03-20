Ford has announced four new simultaneous recalls, affecting more than 60,000 vehicles spread across seven model ranges. Among the problems reported are windows that don’t retract properly and defective backup cameras.

Fortunately, most if not all of the issues can be corrected via software updates, without the need for replacing any parts.

Backup cameras that remain defective

The largest of the recalls concerns 49,399 vehicles, including the Ford Explorer (2020-2023), Lincoln Aviator (2020-2023) and Lincoln Corsair (2020-2022).

On these vehicles, a backup camera might not function correctly, either by displaying a poor-quality image or by not activating at all. Some of the models had already been subject to a recall related to this issue, but the corrections made were evidently insufficient.

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport | Photo: Ford

Battery degradation: Risk of engine stall

Another recall affects 12,833 vehicles, including the Ford Bronco Sport (2021-2024) and Ford Maverick (2022-2023). A software bug related to battery management could cause an unexpected engine stall or prevent the vehicle from restarting after an automatic stop (start/stop).

Ford Edge and Super Duty: Display and safety issues

The Ford Edge (2021-2022) is also affected by a backup camera display problem, impacting 2,290 vehicles. The image could appear distorted or white or be completely absent, making backup manoeuvres dangerous.

The 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty | Photo: Ford

Finally, nine 2023 Ford Super Duty trucks are recalled for a software issue affecting the automatic window retraction system. When the window detects an object, it is supposed to stop to avoid any risk of pinching an occupant. However, the function does not always activate correctly.

This isn’t the first time Ford has issued a series of simultaneous recalls. Earlier this month, the company recalled eight models in a single day, mainly for software errors.

Although the cascade of problems raises questions about the quality of the embedded software, Ford is trying to limit the impact by avoiding replacing physical parts. All the fixes can be applied via software updates, a lesser evil for owners.