General Motors (GM) has announced it is laying off 200 workers at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit, where the Chevrolet Silverado EV and, GMC Sierra EV electric pickup trucks, the Hummer EV SUV and pickup truck and the new Cadillac Escalade IQ are assembled.

The move by GM is actually unrelated to the U.S. administration’s 25-percent import tariffs that are wreaking havoc within the auto industry. Rather, the company points to the need to align its production to match current market demand.

| Photo: General Motors

There’s some good news for workers, in that GM does say the layoffs are temporary. Given the relatively advanced state of the company’s electric shift, it knows that in the medium term, it will need those workers again.

Still, the laid off workers don’t know for how long they can expect to be idled. The slowdown in demand for EVs hasn’t dissipated. And given the current U.S. administration aversion to electric mobility, no one expects it to kickstart that demand n any way.

General Motors' Factory Zero plant employs some 4,500 workers.