Ford is delaying the arrival of two new electric models, a three-row SUV and a new electric pickup truck that would essentially replace the Lightning version of the F-150 in 2025.

This comes as Ford re-evaluates its plans for several future new electric models. For example, putting aside the new three-row SUV, now expected to arrive in 2027 rather than 2025, will allow it to redirect efforts towards a smaller, and affordable model.

Related to that, the company also confirmed that a team led by Alan Clarke, a former Tesla engineer, is working on a smaller, inexpensive, cost-effective and flexible platform conceived for EVs.

Ford also referred in making the announcement to three-row models in the plural, without providing any further details.

According to the company, this postponement “will enable the three-row electric vehicle market to develop further.”

More hybrids

And, as other companies have said, there's a desire to expand the hybrid offering.

Many manufacturers are seemingly coming to the same conclusion, which is that the electric transition will happen, but perhaps not at the pace anticipated, and that many buyers still like hybrid solutions.

Regarding the electric pickup, there's talk of deliveries in 2026 rather than 2025. Interestingly, Ford is promising gradual production and delivery of units and quantities, in order to “guarantee quality".

That remains to be seen. The company's track record with new products hasn't been rosy recently.

Finally, a new electric van, which will be more efficient and effective than the current E-Transit, should see the light of day around 2025-2026.

It will be built at the Avon Lake assembly plant in Ohio, which is currently under construction. Tooling should begin in the spring of 2025. As for the future three-row electric SUV, it should be built in Oakville, Ontario.