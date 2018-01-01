Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Coronavirus: Ford Indefinitely Postpones Reopening North American Plants

We reported just a few days ago that Ford was planning to restart its North American plants gradually during the month of April. Given the rapidly evolving situation over the past few days, the company is revising its plans.

Today the automaker confirmed, as reported by Canadian Automotive News, that it is postponing indefinitely the restart of production at its plants in Mexico, Canada and the United States. This time, it is declining to venture a timeline for the possible resumption of operations.

A few days ago, Ford was saying it was hopeful that work could resume on April 6 at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico and on April 14 at several U.S. plants. These dates were announced as an update to previous projections that had plants sitting idle until March 30.

“The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities remains our highest priority. We are working very closely with union leaders – especially at the UAW – to develop additional health and safety procedures aimed at helping keep our workforce safe and healthy.”

- Kumar Galhotra, Ford president of North America

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Ford

Two Ford workers who were members of the UAW have died from the virus since the company announced it would resume operations in April. One employee worked at Dearborn Stamping, one of the plants scheduled to reopen April 14, while another was a skilled worker at Ford's data center in Dearborn, Michigan.

“Today’s decision by Ford is the right decision for our members, their families and our nation. Under Vice President Gerald Kariem, the UAW Ford Department continues to work closely with our local unions and Ford to make sure that as we return to production all members are safe, and our communities are protected from this spreading pandemic.”

- Rory Gamble, UAW International President

Despite the indefinite closure of its facilities, Ford will as previously reported open its Rawsonville components plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, during the week of April 20 to begin production of ventilators in partnership with GE Healthcare.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Production to Resume in April for Some Ford Plants

Coronavirus: Production to Resume in April for Some Ford ...

Ford plans to restart production at selected North American plants beginning in April. However, the company says it will monitor the situation closely and ad...

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Furth...

Ford has announced its North American plants will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus. To the surprise of no one, the March 30 date ori...

Coronavirus: U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ramping Up Efforts to Produce Ventilators, Masks

Coronavirus: U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ramping Up Efforts t...

Auto manufacturers are ramping up efforts to produce supplies and equipment sorely needed by first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. FCA and GM hav...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Coronavirus: GM will ship its first 20,000 ma...
Article
The Next Nissan Rogue Possibly Revealed
Article
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
Coronavirus: GM Revises Scheduling for Model ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country: 10 Things Worth Knowing
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Count...
Video
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 