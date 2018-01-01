Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Coronavirus: Production to Resume in April for Some Ford Plants

Things are moving at a dizzying pace as the world struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, we reported that Ford production in North America is to be shut down until further notice. Today, the company is announcing that it plans to restart production at some of its North American plants in early April.

The company plans to reopen its Hermosillo assembly plant in Mexico on April 6, though only for one shift. Ford also anticipates restarting operations on April 14 at the following four plants: Dearborn Truck, Kentucky Truck, Kansas City Assembly and Ohio Assembly.

A statement released by the UAW (the Union of Automobile Workers) in response to the latest announcement made clear its ambivalence:  "We are looking at today's announcement with great concern and caution. Our priority is the health and safety of our members, their families and the American public.”

The automaker has indicated that a number of other factories are also scheduled to restart on April 14 to support the assembly plants. Ford has not announced any reopening dates for plants in Chicago, in Flat Rock, Michigan, in Louisville, in Cuautitlan, Mexico or in Oakville, Ontario.

"We will continue to evaluate public health conditions and supplier readiness and adjust plans as necessary," said Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president, North America, in a statement.

The automaker's North American plants have been shut down since March 20. Ford originally planned to restart production on March 30, but extended that deadline after many states, including Michigan, issued directives to stay home beyond those dates.

In Michigan, as in Quebec, the stay-at-home order is slated to end on April 13 – for the time being.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Ford

You May Also Like

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Furth...

Ford has announced its North American plants will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus. To the surprise of no one, the March 30 date ori...

Coronavirus: More Assembly Plants Going Idle in North America

Coronavirus: More Assembly Plants Going Idle in North Ame...

Several more automakers have announced they are shutting down production at North American assembly plants in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Most of t...

Coronavirus: Honda Pausing North American Car Production for One Week

Coronavirus: Honda Pausing North American Car Production ...

Honda is going to pause all production at its assembly plants in North America as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. For now the company says it will stop...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promo...
Article
Study Confirms Electric Cars’ Ecological Foot...
Article
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
More safety Features for the 2021 Chevrolet T...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 