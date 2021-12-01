If you're interested in purchasing the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, time is of the essence, because soon you'll have to wait for the 2023 models. We may be getting ahead of ourselves a little bit here, but only a little. Why? Because on Ford’s American website, it is marked in black and white: the 2022 models are no longer available.

For the moment, on Ford of Canada’s website, it is still possible to place an order for the 2022 model. Those who do that will still be waiting a while for delivery of their Mach-E, but at least they will benefit from 2022 pricing. And there are rumours pointing to a price increase for 2023.

The run on the Mach-E electric SUV in 2022 comes despite the criticism heard at the model's launch – and elsewhere – over the use of the Mustang name. And yes, part of the reason it can no longer be bought – at least in the U.S. – is because of the dearth of supply, but Mach-Es are now a common sight on North American roads, both in Canada and in the U.S.

Since last month, Ford had already closed the order books for three of the five versions of the vehicle, thee Premium, California Route 1 and GT Performance. The Select and GT liveries remained available, until recently.

The model's page on Ford's U.S. website has a clear message: “Due to high demand, the current year's model is no longer available for retail order. Limited inventory can be found at select dealerships. Contact them for more information.”

CarsDirect, meanwhile, reports that Ford has sent a letter to dealers stating that the price increases that were scheduled to take effect on April 13 have been cancelled. That should read postponed, as rumours persist that the price of a Mustang Mach-E will be higher next year. Some have suggested increases of $2,000 to $5,000 in the U.S.. Those who want a model could save a little money by getting their hands on a 2022 edition.

As for supply, that should improve over the next few months and certainly next year. Ford has promised to double battery production and triple Mach-E production.

That remains to be seen, because since March 2020, the industry has faced one obstacle after another, and while the end may be in sight, that end has had the nasty habit of receding into the distance every time we get near it.

Stay tuned.