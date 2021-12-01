Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ever since Ford unveiled the electric Lightning version of its F-150, demand for the vehicle has been white-hot, and it has not cooled off. With nearly 200,000 reservations already banked, Ford had a decision to make, because the original plan called for nowhere near that level of production in the short term.

As a result, the company confirmed today that it will nearly double production capacity for 2022 to meet initial demand. Ford now plans to assemble 150,000 units of the F-150 Lightning over the next year. Consumers who were the first to reserve a 2022 model will be contacted starting this Thursday to finalize their order with their dealers.

“F-150 Lightning moves to the final phase of pre-production as pickups roll off the line for real-world durability and high mileage testing ahead of customer deliveries this spring.” - Ford statement

As customers who have already reserved a model finalize their orders, new reservation slots will open. However, those who haven't reserved one yet but want to order one will likely have to wait until the 2023 models are in production. Ford has assured interested buyers they’ll be able to reserve their truck in “in due course".

Here's another one we can't wait to test drive.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Ford The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 2

Photo: Ford The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 3

Photo: Ford The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 4

Photo: Ford The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 5