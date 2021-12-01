Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ever since Ford unveiled the electric Lightning version of its F-150, demand for the vehicle has been white-hot, and it has not cooled off. With nearly 200,000 reservations already banked, Ford had a decision to make, because the original plan called for nowhere near that level of production in the short term.

As a result, the company confirmed today that it will nearly double production capacity for 2022 to meet initial demand. Ford now plans to assemble 150,000 units of the F-150 Lightning over the next year. Consumers who were the first to reserve a 2022 model will be contacted starting this Thursday to finalize their order with their dealers.

“F-150 Lightning moves to the final phase of pre-production as pickups roll off the line for real-world durability and high mileage testing ahead of customer deliveries this spring.”

- Ford statement

As customers who have already reserved a model finalize their orders, new reservation slots will open. However, those who haven't reserved one yet but want to order one will likely have to wait until the 2023 models are in production. Ford has assured interested buyers they’ll be able to reserve their truck in “in due course".

Here's another one we can't wait to test drive.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

 

The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 2
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 2
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 3
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 3
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 4
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 4
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 5
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 5
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 6
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-150 Lightning, in production, fig. 6

You May Also Like

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will double production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, following strong initial demand. According to a Reuters report, the initial pr...

Production Will Be Limited for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Production Will Be Limited for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

For its first year on the market, production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will be limited to 50,000 units. That could be well short of demand: In the first 12...

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Ford has confirmed details regarding the battery pack capacities that will be available with its electric F-150. The pickup is expected on the market next su...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Mazda CX-30
Mazda Canada Announces Pricing and a Few Chan...
Article
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
CES 2022: Mercedes-Benz Presents the EQXX Con...
Article
2022 Genesis GV70 / 2022 BMW 2 Series
Top 10 Memorable and Not-So-Memorable Vehicle...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 