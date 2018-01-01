Photo: Ford Évènement pour le début de production du Ford F-150 Lightning

Yesterday, Ford officially launched production of the all-electric Lightning version of its F-150 pickup truck. As part of the event and announcement, the company's CEO Jim Farley hinted that another electric pickup is in the plans.

“I wish we could bring you down there, but we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one,” he said, making reference to Ford's Stanton, Tennessee, facility, where the company is building plants that will not only assemble electric vehicles but EV batteries as well. The facility is scheduled to open in 2025.

The comment didn't fall on deaf ears, especially since Jim Farley added that Ford has “every intention of being the number one electric pickup maker”.

Of course, the company doesn't yet have details to offer about its plans, but we can guess what the goals are. Just as the F-150 is gradually headed for battery power, it could well be the same for the Ranger and the Maverick, especially since the latter is already partially electrified in a hybrid version.

This is obviously not all going to happen tomorrow, but at the rate things are going, it could well happen sooner than expected.

