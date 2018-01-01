Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

As Lightning Production Starts, Ford Looks Ahead to Second Electric Pickup

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Évènement pour le début de production du Ford F-150 Lightning
Photo: Ford
Évènement pour le début de production du Ford F-150 Lightning

Yesterday, Ford officially launched production of the all-electric Lightning version of its F-150 pickup truck. As part of the event and announcement, the company's CEO Jim Farley hinted that another electric pickup is in the plans.

“I wish we could bring you down there, but we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one,” he said, making reference to Ford's Stanton, Tennessee, facility, where the company is building plants that will not only assemble electric vehicles but EV batteries as well. The facility is scheduled to open in 2025.

The comment didn't fall on deaf ears, especially since Jim Farley added that Ford has “every intention of being the number one electric pickup maker”.

Of course, the company doesn't yet have details to offer about its plans, but we can guess what the goals are. Just as the F-150 is gradually headed for battery power, it could well be the same for the Ranger and the Maverick, especially since the latter is already partially electrified in a hybrid version.

This is obviously not all going to happen tomorrow, but at the rate things are going, it could well happen sooner than expected.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 1
Photo: Ford
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 1
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 2
Photo: Ford
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 2
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 3
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 3
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 4
Photo: Ford
Production du Ford F-150 Lightning, img. 4
L'équipe derrière le F-150 Lightning
Photo: Ford
L'équipe derrière le F-150 Lightning

You May Also Like

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will nearly double production of its F-150 Lightning for 2022 to meet the white-hot demand for the EV. The company hopes to build 150,000 units of the p...

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will double production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, following strong initial demand. According to a Reuters report, the initial pr...

Production Will Be Limited for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Production Will Be Limited for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

For its first year on the market, production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will be limited to 50,000 units. That could be well short of demand: In the first 12...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Honda HR-V
Reports Have the Civic's 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engi...
Article
A Nissan Skyline (Infiniti Q50) with the new lidar system
Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision...
Article
Nissan Z
Spring Turns to Summer for Launch of New Niss...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 