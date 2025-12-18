It’s now official. The final Ford Escape was assembled this week, on 17 December to be precise, at Ford’s plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Ford is thus dropping from its lineup its most affordable model in Canada. With a base price of $33,499 in 2025, the Escape serves as the entry-level vehicle for the brand here.

Earlier this year, Ford had indicated its intention to discontinue the compact SUV. The move has left some scratching their heads, given the importance the Escape holds for the American brand.

And yes, the Lincoln Corsair, derived from the Ford Escape, is sharing the same fate.

| Photo: Ford

Louisville plant to build a new electric platform

While Ford is ending Escape production, it is not a question of product quality or popularity. In fact, the manufacturer is taking over the Louisville facilities to develop a new-generation EV platform that will be modular for a series of vehicles.

Earlier this week, Ford announced it was completely abandoning the F-150 Lightning, production of which had already been paused. The stated goal is to develop an electric pickup truck equipped with a range extender.

2000 Ford Escape | Photo: Ford

A vital product for Ford for 25 years

Launched at the turn of the millennium, the Ford Escape is thus leaving the market at the age of 25. At the time of its introduction, it competed with other small SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. That era witnessed the early stages of what became the compact SUV segment.

Over the course of its career, Ford produced four generations of the Escape; the fourth arrived in 2020. The Escape stood out notably due to its variety of powertrains, ranging from a 3-cylinder turbocharged engine to a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

More emphasis on Ford Maverick and Bronco Sport

Realistically, it seems clear that many Ford Escape customers will turn to competing models in the coming years. That said, it’s conceivable some could be drawn to the Maverick and Bronco Sport, with which the Escape shared several attributes. However, their price and purpose are quite different. Furthermore, plug-in hybrid technology is not available with these two models.

The Bronco Sport and Maverick are assembled in Hermosillo, Mexico; according to Automotive News, the plant is currently operating at 90 percent of its maximum production. The American manufacturer could thus maximize production of those two models, though that wouldn’t be enough to compensate for the absence of the Escape.